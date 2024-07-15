Fire Destroys Kennewick Home Early Monday
Kennewick Fire crews rushed to a residence on West 20th for a report of a fire early Monday morning.
Housefire leaves family displaced
Around 12:32 AM crews responded to a home in the 6800 block of West 20th Ave. and found a home fully engulfed in flames. The fire threatened nearby structures, and some other homes were evacuated.
Get our free mobile app
Within an hour the fire was fully under control, and the nearby families returned to their homes. No people or animals were harmed in the incident.
Fire workers don't yet know what started the fire, the investigation continues.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa