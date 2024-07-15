Fire Destroys Kennewick Home Early Monday

Kennewick housefire (Kennewick Police Department) Kennewick housefire (Kennewick Police Department) loading...

Kennewick Fire crews rushed to a residence on West 20th for a report of a fire early Monday morning.

Housefire leaves family displaced

Around 12:32 AM crews responded to a home in the 6800 block of West 20th Ave. and found a home fully engulfed in flames. The fire threatened nearby structures, and some other homes were evacuated.

Within an hour the fire was fully under control, and the nearby families returned to their homes. No people or animals were harmed in the incident.

Fire workers don't yet know what started the fire, the investigation continues.