After an early morning structure fire, the 7-11 Store at Wright and Duportail in Richland is closed, due to damage.

Teens Alerted The Clerk About Smoke from Next Door

Around 3 AM Richland Police assisted Richland Fire units who responded to 415 Wright Ave. and found flames shooting from an empty commercial structure next to the convenience store. Accoroding to RPD, that business was not occupied.

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Richland Police began to evacuate residents from a nearby apartment complex, and advised other area citizens about the blaze.

The Fire Burned for about 90 Minutes

The fire burned for a total of at least an hour and a half, according to RPD and fire investigators. The amount of damage was not released, but it was extensive enough to warrant closing the 7-11, it is attached to the plaza and the fire location.

Police said the clerk was alerted by some juveniles, who came into the store and told her they saw smoke coming from the roof next to the facility.

fire damages 7-11 RPD Facebook fire damages 7-11 RPD Facebook

No injuries were reported, no initial damage estimates have been released. The cause of the fire has not been released, the investigation continues.