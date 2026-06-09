Of course it was cleared with school officials, and students were given the option to participate if they wanted.

Benton County Fire District 4 Needed to Test Their New Huge Ladder Hose, So...

Monday, June 8th, BCFD showed up with their massive ladder truck and hose, and proceeded to let the 5th graders at Tapteal Elementary in West Richland be their test subjects. And it was on the kids Annual Field Day.

Soon the ladder will be in service, but the crew needed additional testing. Raising lowering, making sure the spray worked correcdtly, so they put their heads together with the school, and here's the result!

The students appeared to be 'delighted' about the dousing, and it gave the crew a chance to actually aim at 'targets' and make sure all systems go!

What a sendoff into the summer! (Video courtesy of RSD and BCFD 4)