The 3 Queens Fire in Kittitas County began with a lightning strike, and after lingering at around 88 acres, it has now grown to over 3,000 and moving.

Now, Lake Kachess and Other Areas Evacuated

The US Forest Service and Kittitas County Sheriff's Office reports a huge area on both sides of the popular Lake Kachess recreation area has been closed (and evacuated if needed) because the fire is now burning on both sides of the lake.

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Kachess is the one you see from I-90 going to and from Seattle, the lake with all the 'stumps' in it.

Fire is Moving Rapidly

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 12th:

. "The (closure) order closes the public lands surrounding all of Lake Kachess, the western and southern sides of Lake Cle Elum, and the wilderness extending north from the lakes to the Pacific Crest Trail.

USFS personnel will be manning road closures and patrolling the impacted area to enforce the closure. Please stay out of the area for your safety and the safety of the federal, state, and local firefighters working to manage and contain this challenging fire."

Lake Kachess Fire Closure Areas--USFS KCSO Lake Kachess Fire Closure Areas--USFS KCSO