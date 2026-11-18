(The Center Square) - A group of female athletes from Washington state high schools are asking to join the lawsuit to defend the voter approved initiative to keep biological males out of girls’ sports.

“It’s appropriate that those most affected by this situation, which is the girls…that they should be the ones who have their voices heard before the court,” said Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Jonathan Scruggs in a Monday interview with The Center Square.

ADF is asking a King County Superior Court judge to let Female Athletes United, a national nonprofit that has several Washington high school members, join the case.

“We’re asking to intervene, to jump into this lawsuit to have their voices heard and to defend this initiative that was passed by the voters of Washington,” Scruggs said.

Washington voters approved I-638 on the Nov. 3 ballot by a margin of 56% to 44%, or more than 379,000 votes.

The initiative takes effect Dec. 3, unless a judge steps in to block its implementation.

Last week, the ACLU of Washington, Legal Voice and Attorney General Nick Brown’s former firm, Pacifica Law Group, filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court to block the measure on behalf of the Washington Education Association.

"Transgender students who have lived for years consistent with their gender identity would effectively be forced to disclose their transgender status to classmates, coaches, and school personnel who may not have known about their private medical information," the lawsuit states.

"Children with intersex traits may learn of those traits for the first time through a medically unnecessary test and will also have to disclose this private medical information to classmates, coaches, and school personnel."

As reported by The Center Square, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown appointed Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner to defend the initiative, citing in a press release he based the decision to partner with outside counsel on a potential conflict of interest and to allow his office to continue its focus on equal protection for transgender people.

Critics, including initiative sponsor Let’s Go Washington, noted BCLP is the firm that fought against Missouri's limits on trans related surgeries and other procedures for minors.

“This is the law firm you would hire if you wanted to strike 638 down, not defend it,” wrote Let’s Go Washington Executive Director Darren Littell via text message to The Center Square last week.

Scruggs added, “We don’t trust the Attorney General, given his past positions, to defend this law adequately."

BCLP did not respond to a request from The Center Square for comment, and per the contract with the state, is forbidden to do so.

The attorney general's office previously told The Center Square it would have no additional comment beyond the press release.

Two of the young women with Female Athletes United asking to intervene in the lawsuit to defend I-638 are Sierra Retzlaff and Charlie Garrett, who both walked off the cross-country course on Sept. 15 rather than race against a biological male from Camas High School who switched from the boys team to the girls team partway through the season.

In a legal declaration posted by ADF asking to intervene, Retzlaff wrote:

“I do not think it is right or fair to let a male compete in girls’ races based on identifying as female. Males can naturally run faster than girls. If girls do not have separate teams, eventually all the top runners will be biological boys. Males have advantages that make them faster runners, even if girls train just as hard. On our cross-country team, the boys and girls train together. We push each other. But a boy running with the girls is not pushing himself.”

In Garrett’s legal declaration, she wrote:

“At the district meet, I was in second place most of the race. In the last 600 meters, I heard heavy footsteps coming up behind me. It was the Camas runner, and he put on extra speed to pass me in the last stretch of the race. I heard him shout as he passed, then saw him put his arms up to celebrate having beaten me. There was no way for me to run as fast as he sprinted to the finish line.”

Scruggs at ADF told The Center Square he expects the ACLU and others suing to block I-638 will ask the judge in King County to put the measure on hold until the lawsuit plays out.He said either way, the case is likely to be appealed and potentially be fast-tracked to the State Supreme Court.Meantime, in Kennewick Monday evening, the School District Board of Directors announced it will move forward with implementing Initiative 638, despite ongoing legal challenges to the voter-approved measure.In a statement released Monday, the board said it recognizes and respects the position expressed by voters, noting that more than 73% of voters in Kennewick School District precincts supported the initiative.“The board said the district will not delay, suspend or refuse to implement the measure simply because a lawsuit has been announced or filed," according to the statement.As reported by The Center Square, the Battle Ground School District is considering the same action in support of implementing I-638.Sheona Lowe, the mother of a 15-year-old Battle Ground High School cross-country athlete, who was among about a dozen runners who refused to run against a biological male athlete from Camas High School, is urging the Battle Ground School Board to adopt a resolution that says they will enforce I-638 upon certification at their Nov. 23 meeting.