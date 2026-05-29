It's believed to be one the bigger, if not the biggest, massage parlor raids in Chelan and Douglas County. Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are side by side, one is in Chelan, the other in Douglas County. The two Sheriff's Departments are less than 2 miles apart.

Multiple Agencies Bust 3 Massage Parlors for Illegal Activity

Mid-morning on Wednesday, May 27th. multiple law enforcement agencies served warrants at 3 Wenatchee area massage parlors and made several arrests.

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Following up on tips and leads about potential prostitution activity, and possibly other illegal happenings at the three parlors, Officers began to investigate.

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The 3 parlors that were raided included (according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office):

• "Foya Massage, 827 N. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA • Lomi Lomi Massage, 212 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA • Zen Massage, 858 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, WA"

The investigations are continuing, and the CCSO says out of respect for victims or potential victims in the case, information will be released as deemed necessary. Officers also gathered information to allow for additional code enforcement violations.

Homeland Security Was Even Involved

The agencies who participated in the investigations and the raids included:

"Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, SAGE Advocacy Center, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)."

HSI was part of the raids to render assistance to any potential human trafficking victims. No other details have been released.