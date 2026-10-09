The product was recalled after FDA inspectors found the product did contain small amounts of various types of alcohol including ethanol.

FDA recall for Baby-Infant Sleep Aid

The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall for the product late Wednesday, it's Magic Tea Brand Sleep Gripe water dietary supplement.

The product is sold through Secrets of Tea and also on Amazon. One lot or batch of the product was recalled due to the presence of what the FDA said was 3 types of alcohol.

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Of the Three Types of Alcohol, Ethanol is the 'Base' for Most Alcoholic Drinks

The FDA said the elements found were:

"Measured levels were approximately 8.3% ethanol, 0.35% methanol, and 0.48% isopropanol. These substances were not listed on the label. Their presence may pose a risk depending on the amount consumed and the age and body weight of the person using the product."

And they were not disclosed, or listed on the panel of ingredients, as required by law.

The Recalled Lot Number has a Best Buy Date of December 2028

The recalled lot, or batch of product has the number 25122bw. The best if used by date is December 2028. The FDA says consumers should immediately stop using tghis product if they purchased it, and issued this hazard statement as part of the recall:

"Organic alcohols such as ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol are known to impair normal functioning of the central nervous system, while infant ethanol exposure has been linked to long-term developmental consequences. Exposure to the amounts recommended on this product’s packaging can induce drowsiness, incoordination, behavioral changes, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Exposure to higher amounts can increase risk of respiratory depression and other serious adverse health consequences."

No health issues or other emergencies have been reported related to the recalled sleep aid, according to the FDA.