The 911 caller said his brother had been shot in a drive-by., turns out that was not accurate.

Benton County Deputies Say One Brother Shot Another

Benton County Deputies were called to a location in the 24000 block of North Rothrock Road about a shooting, Monday evening around 6 PM

When the call came in the 911 caller reported information that the BCSO says turned out to be false. The victim was suffering from an abdominal wound and was unresponsive.

EMS Was Not Able to Revive the Victim

The BCSO was not able to find any evidence of a drive-by, instead the investigation showed there was an argument between two brothers, identified as Jose Cruz Escobar (25) and Alejandro Salazar (27). During the dispute Escobar fired several shots at Salazar, hitting him in the abdomen and arm, he died at the scene, efforts by EMS to save him after they arrive were not successful.

Officers found a trail of several shell casings leading along the driveway toward the residence, along with other evidence.

Suspect Jailed on Multiple Charges

According to the BCSO information release:

.".. Escobar was arrested without incident on suspicion of Murder in the Second Degree and booked into Benton County Corrections. This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

The BCSO is urging anyone who may have any information pertaining to this case to contact any of the following Officers:

"Major Crimes:

Detective Sergeant Abel Suarez

Phone: (509) 735‑6555

Email: Abel.Suarez@co.benton.wa.us

Detective Tara Marks

Phone: (509) 735‑6555

Email: Tara.Marks@co.benton.wa.us"

No other information was released as the investigation is in its early stages.