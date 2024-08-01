Fatal CWD Virus Detected in Deer, Again, in WA State

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) announced this week the first detection of a fatal virus in deer.

Female deer found dead north of Spokane

According to DFW, Chronic Wasting Disease, or CFW, is caused by a defect in proteins in the brain called prions. According to DFW:

"There is currently no cure for CWD, and it can only be confirmed through testing of lymph nodes or brain tissue. The lymph nodes of the deer that tested positive were submitted to the Washington Animal Disease Laboratory at Washington State University in July with a batch of other samples for testing."

The deer was found near Fairwood, north of Spokane. CWD has been verified din 34 states and several Canadian provinces. It can spread to elk and moose, but not to domestic animals or humans. It has been tracked in WA since 1995.

According to DFW, some 'just-be-safe' advice for hunters:

"To minimize risk, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends against consuming meat from an animal that has tested positive for CWD. Hunters who harvest elk, deer, or moose in the affected area, or anyone who salvages a road-killed animal, can take additional steps to maximize food safety."

DFW says testing will be taking place around the state, especially in areas where the virus is suspected. More information can be found from WDFW by clicking here.