If you're like us, we didn't know a passport was considered a legitimate form of ID for banking or credit union transactions. Apparently, it is, and the Moses Lake PD is looking for a woman who used a fake one to pull off a major crime.

Woman Uses Passport to Nearly Empty Victim's Bank Account

Police did not release the location of the withdrawl, but have issued pictures of a woman who's accused of taking a "large amount" of money from another person's account on October 15th of this year.

Police did not elaborate if they believe the suspect knew the victim, but are searching for leads. These images were released by Police.

A Passport is Legal Financial Identification?

Given what you have to go through to get a passport, it makes sense that it is considered legal ID. According to the Feds, a valid passport can be used instead of a driver's license when conducting financial transactioins, although it's rather rare.

However, MLPD says the passport this woman used was fake. Anyone who may have any leads or may know who this is, contact the Moses Lake Police Department at 5097643887, and the reference case number is 26ML13522.

All leads can be confidential. NO other details were released yet.