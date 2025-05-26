Failure to Stop Sends Car Into Resident’s Front Yard near Kennewick

crash area (google street view) crash area (google street view) loading...

A Memorial Day crash sent a driver to the hospital

One vehicle fails to stop, slams into sedan.

Around noon, Benton County Deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Bermuda and Reata Road about a crash.

crash scene (BCSO)

One driver failed to stop at the four-way stop and slammed into a passenger car on Reata, sending the vehicle into a resident's yard.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital, no word if the other driver was hurt. The BCSO says they are continuing to monitor the area, due to reports of drivers traveling through this neighborhood at excessive speed.

No other information was released.