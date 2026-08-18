This fire was not one of the big 3 or the Spokane Complex, but could have been much worse. A string of suspicious fires has led to an arson arrest.

61-Year-Old Woman Arrested by Spokane Deputies

This week the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 1st. Degree Arson and Insurance Fraud charges have been filed against a woman, related to a July 15th. fire at a property southwest of Spokane. She's facing five counts of arson.

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Spokane Fire District 3 and Deputies responded to a fire in the 14700 block of South Ben Apple Road, about ten miles southwest of Medical Lake. The SCSO and SCFD 3 said around 6:15 PM a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report smoke, then flames coming from the property.

Several Suspicious Fires Had Happened There Before

Officials said they'd been there before, and given the nature of the fire and situation, they immediately began to question witnesses, examine the scene and detained a man and woman on the property.

Arson Fire---SCSO, SCFD 3 Facebook Arson Fire---SCSO, SCFD 3 Facebook

61-year-old Georgia K. Williams was interviewed and agreed to speak with Officers. She claimed she and the man (whose name was not released) had left, and asked a neighbor to watch their property. However, investigators were able to place her inside the trailer shortly before they left, and not long before the smoke was seen.

When confronted by Deputies she initially denied any involvement, but when the evidence was presented she admitted she did it for the "excitement", then said she didn't know.

Investigators Now Say The Fires Were An Attempt to College Insurance

According to the SCSO:

"Williams has remained in custody at the Spokane County Jail since her arrest on July 15, 2026, on her original Arson charge."

Aside from the trailer and other property, the actual size of the fire was held to less than 3/4 of an acre. The investigation continues.