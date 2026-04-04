A Saturday morning Domestic Violence incident in Spokane ended with a death.

Spokane Suspect Slams Vehicle Into Parked Car, Then a Tree

Around 11 AM Saturday, Spokane County Deputies received a call about a DV incident happening in a vehicle near the intersection of North Argonne Road and East Upriver Drive. Officers said then they arrived and located the car near Boulder Beach.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle and despite some injuries she was treated at a hospital and was OK. However, the suspect sped off and led Deputies on a chase after refusing commands, and was driving very fast on Upriver Drive.

Officers Gave Chase, but At a Distance

Deputies chased close enough to not lose location of the suspect, whose name was not yet released. As they approached Camp Sekani, the male driver hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, then careened into a tree.

Despite treatment at the scene the driver succumbed to his injuries and died before he could be taken to an area a hospital.

No other details have been released, the investigation continues.