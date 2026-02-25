DUI Suspect Walks Away From Crash Barefoot, in 30 Degree Weather Near Spokane

Spokane County Deputies were able to use a drone with infrared night vision to spot a would-be drunk driver who fled a crash.

The Woman Threw Away Wallet and Cellphone in the Woods

The SCSO now says on February 22nd, they were called to an intersection west of Deer Park and about 20 miles north of Spokane about a DUI crash.

A passing motorist came across the crash site, and found a woman struggling to get out of her large Ford pickup. 23-year-old Gabrielle M. Cristadora was assisted out of the veicle by the driver, who later told Officers she appeared to be intoxicated.

The witness also said Cristadora seemed fearful about law enforcement and EMS being called to the location. Against the advice of the passer-by Cristadora walked off barefoot into a nearby wooded area, and tossed her wallet and phone on the ground.

SCSO units arrived shortly afterward, and began to scan the area with one of their drones, equipped with cameras and nighttime infrared lenses. The suspect was located a short distance from the scene.

Officers transported her to a nearby hospital due to the 30-degree weather, and she was booked on driving under the influence.

How Fast can Hypothermia Kick in? or Frostbite?

Regardless of where you are in the PNW, Hypothermia can kick in even if temps are around 50 degrees, if there's rain or wind. Hypothermia is when your core body temp reaches 95 or colder.

The woman was walking barefoot in 30 degree weather with a little residual snow, at that temp it would not take long for her feet to go numb, and possibly cause long-term issues.