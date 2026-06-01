Richland Police were able to locate the errant driver.

Drunk Driver Plows Over Richland Utility Pole

Saturday, Richland Officers responded to the are of Simons and Hunt about a one-car crash.

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Witnesses said the vehicle drover erratically, then slammed into a utility pole, leaving it leaning against a tree. Then the vehicle sped off.

Richland Police Began to Search

Witnesses gave Officers a description of the vehicle and the suspect and the license plate. RPD caught up with the motorist about a mile from the crash site in the 1100 block of Sunset Street.

Aside from the extensive damage to the utility pole, the driver is also facing charges of (according to RDP):

"Driving Under the Influence (PBT: .286), Hit and Run, and Driving While License Suspended (3rd Degree)." The damaged pole was replaced, RPD credited leads and information from witnesses with helping to locate the suspect rapidly.