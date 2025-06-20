Drunk Driver Going 50 in a 25 Destroys Fence in Benton City

Thanks to some area citizens, a drunk driver was unable to flee a Thursday afternoon crash in Benton City.

The man was reportedly going 50 in a 25 zone.

Deputies responded to an area on 7th. Street in the afternoon about the crash. A man was traveling on 7th when he lost control and nearly hit a woman (missing her by 30 feet according to witnesses) before slamming into a fence.

The fence was destroyed, and the man tried to flee the scene but area residents 'detained' him until Deputies arrived.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the man's car was towed, and he was taken to the County jail on multiple charges including DUI.

No injuries were reported from the crash.