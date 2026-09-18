The Moses Lake Police Department and the Tactical Response Team searched a home in town Wednesday, searching for drugs.

Officers Found Drugs, Firearms, and More

The home had been under surveillance, for suspected drug activity and sales. When Officers and the team conducted the search, they found fentanyl, and a firearm. Both were within easy access of an 8-year-old child.

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Loose fentanyl powder was found in multiple locations and other evidence of drug trafficking. The 8-year-old was removed from the home, and placed in protective custody with Child Protective Services.

A Male Suspect was Arrested

Paul Fear, 36, and Brittany Silva, 34 were both arrested, charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver, Illegal Possession of Firearms, and Child Endangerment.

The home was located in the 1200 block of West Gary Street. The investigation continues.