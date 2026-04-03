The law is known as the Controlled Substances Homicides Act, and it's actually been on the books since 1987, but was not extensively used until the last few years.

Another WA Drug Peddler Gets Federal Prison for Overdose

Not long ago, an Adams County woman was sought, located, and captured for her role in a the death of an Adams County man in November of 2025. A female suspect was identified and in January she was located and arrested.

Now, a Clarkston, WA woman has met the same justice. First Assistant US Attorney Pete Serrano released information this week about 53-year-old Shannon Louise Grove who will spend five years in jail.

She Plead Guilty in Connection with Fentanyl Death

Grove, who is no stranger to SE WA Law Enforcement, had a prior conviction for drug activity in Asotin County in 2015, and was known to be a long-time drug dealer.

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In October of 2024, she delivered fentanyl to a Lewiston, Idaho man who ultimate died from an overdose. Linked by phone records and other evidence to the delivery, she was convicted by a grand jury last July, and pleaded guilty in December.

She was sentenced this week, and will also be facing six years parole when she gets out. She also has a history of related drug activity in Nez Perce County in Idaho. Serrano released a statement that read in part:

"We commend the work of our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to prevent the introduction of these substances into this district.”