The drugs were serious enough, but what also got the attention of the Moses Lake PD was the presence of a 3-d printer and manufactured firearms.

Moses Lake Area Drug Dealer Arrested

The MLPD has, this week, released information about a drug raid and bust April 3rd at the Cougar Campground, located about five miles east of Moses Lake.

Officers had been investigating a drug suspect, and tips and leads led them to the area. The suspect identified as 63-year-old Steven Johnston, was spotted at the facility near Wheeler, a small unincorporated area of about 2,200 people in Grant County.

The Suspect Was Caught as He was Leaving the Campground

He was stopped and arrested without incident. According to the MLPD, a large amount of evidence was seized, including:

"1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 2 rifles, and a 3-D printer, which appeared to be utilized to print untraceable firearms."

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3-d printed firearms are particularly dangerous, as they are untraceable. The printers, which cost anywhere from $400 to $800 or more, use what's called thermoplastic filiments to manufacture a gun. Then metal components are added, such as a barrel and firing pin, to make the weapon work.

Ghost Guns a Growing Issue in US

Between 2020 and 2024, US Crime statistic compiled by the FBI and other Law Enforcement agencies indicate a 1,000 percent increase in the use of what are called "ghost guns," those usually made using a 3-d printer. This is one type of 3-d ghost gun.

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A WA Law that went into effect in 2024 bans them, but ran into a legal challenge because it also included what are called "kit" guns. They are usually replicas of rare or famous vintage firearms that collectors assemble. Opponents of the law said banning kit guns (not 3-d) violated the 2nd Amendment.