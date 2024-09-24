Driver Falls Asleep, Rams Ambulance Head-On in Kennewick

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

A woman falls asleep at the wheel

Kennewick Police say the woman who crashed head-on into an AMR Ambulance early Monday morning had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Around 5:45 AM, Kennewick Officers responded to a location near the intersection of Steptoe and Tucannon Ave. and found the car had crossed into the path of the ambulance.

Kennewick Police did not reveal where the ambulance was traveling to, but there was no patient-passenger on board. Investigators say she said she nodded off and hit the ambulance head-on. The two AMR Paramedic and EMT were taken to an area hospital to be checked on, the woman was also transported for an injury to her foot.

The woman, whose name was not released, had previously had her license suspended. KPD says drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The woman was cited for negligent driving and driving without a license.