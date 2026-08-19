Since 1967, the US Police and Fire Championships draw Officers from all over the US to compete in over 40 Olympic-style and other athletic competitions.

Kittitas County Jail Sergeant Cleaned up in Track and Field

This year, they were held in California. Athletes are divided into different age catergories, but the competition is pretty intense. The event is designed to build comraderie, encourage fitness and spirited competition.

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The Kittias County Sheriff's Offce announced this week that Sergeant Fernando Contreras won quite a few medals in various events at the competition in June.

Contreras, who leads a quad of jail Officers, also oversees shift operations, and is the Defensive Tactics Instructor for the Department.

How Many Medals Did he Win?

According to the KCSO:

"Sergeant Contreras competed in the 4x100m relay and the 200, 400, and 800 meter races. His relay team took 1st place in the 4x100m, and Fernando took 1st in the 800m, 2nd in the 400m, and 3rd in the 200m."

KCSO Facebook-- Sergeant Awards KCSO Facebook-- Sergeant Awards

Safe to say, if anyone ever got an inkling to try to bolt and run from the Kittitas County Jail in Ellensburg, just don't. You won't get very far, at least not while Sergeant Contreras is working.