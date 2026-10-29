The Department of Natural Resources in WA periodically auctions off portions of the land it owns and oversees, not on a regular basis, but when the sales are justified or the land is determined to be no longer needed.

2 Large Tracts to Be Auctioned Near Richland

DNR published information about the auctions, given the need for residential housing in our area and in general in WA, it's possible this is behind the sale.

The two lots are undeveloped, with no water rights. Whoever the winning bidder is would have to reach out to Richland about water and sewer.

They are shaded brown in images from DNR and the City of Richland

First Lot is 12.38 Acres

Lot 16 6A is 12.38 acres, and is located in the general area of Kingsgate. According to DNR:

"The property fronts along an undeveloped portion of the Kingsgate public right of way on its eastern edge"

The Second Lot is Nearly Twice as Large

Lot 16 7A is 23.2 acres and fronts an undeveloped portion of the Kingsgate public right of way to the west, and a developed portion of Queensgate along its southern edge.

DNR City of Richland land auction DNR City of Richland land auction

Both parcels are undeveloped, and don't come with water rights. DNR says the winning bidder would have to reach out to the City of Richland pertaining to water and sewer. Both are zoned for residential use, meaning if a commercial buyer bought them they would have to apply to have the zoning changed.

The auction will be held November 18th, click here for more information and details.