Despite the WA State legislature passing more record taxes, and Gov. Ferguson signing off on the budget, they managed to, for the second year in a row, slash more money from the Department of Natural Resources.

DNR Budget Cuts Will Close Four More Campgrounds This Summer

A reduction of at least $8 million over the last year or so has left DNR without the resources to clean and prep many of the recreation areas. Campgrounds don't just fix themselves, extensive cleaning, clearing and repairs have to be made, sometimes to ensure safety.

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DNR Officials said the following recreation areas will not be open this summer, due to the cuts:

Also, a number of other areas will have their seasons shortened due to lack of manpower and maintence. They include:

DNR has only 60 field service workers to cover the entire state, that's an average of 1 worker for every 21.6 miles of trails. Campgrounds that are not considered safe, or trail areas, will not be opened to the public.