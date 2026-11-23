The Stevens County Sheriff's Office released, going into the weekend, details about a potentially devasting situation that was averted, involving a mentally troubled man.

The Man Had 'Demolished' Family Home to Set Up Kill Zone

The SCSO, November 16th, received word from a family who lived in a semi-rural area about a half mile west of the Kettle Falls town center. The family reported the suspect, 33-year-old Chadley Houlf, was having a mental episode related to a traumatic head injury he'd sustained some time ago.

The reporting party said he had damaged the home, put up some barricades, and they'd heard the sound of firearms being loaded.

Deputies and Stevens SWAT Arrived, and Surrounded the Home

Because the family was able to escape and no one else was in the home, Officers attempted initially to contact the man, but to little avail. Due to his mental state, they chose not to breach the home.

The next day, November 17th. the reporting person said there had been no attempt from Houlf to contact anyone, and they feared for his safety.

Officers Maintained Distance

Officers had established probable cause for extreme vandalism and malicious mischief for his damage to the home, but Houlf refused to exit. Finally, using less-lethal methods such as smoke and flash bangs, Officers were able to convince him to exit and surrender and he was not hurt.

According to the SCSO, it was good that they did not attempt to breach, as inside the home they found improvised 'shooting stations' where Houlf had poked holes in walls, and used furniture and other debris to set up ambush areas where he could have fired some of the weapons found in the home at Officers.

Multiple agencies assisted in the incident, no injuries reported.