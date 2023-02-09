Copper Theft Back? Mesa Suspect Wanted for Stealing 200 Lbs of Wire

A few years ago, copper was the big theft item in the Columbia Basin, and surrounding areas. We even remember authorities finding evidence of suspects who tried to break into a power substation to steal copper, and likely got zapped in the process. Then copper was replaced by catalytic converters. Is copper making a 'comback?'

Man wanted for large copper theft in Mesa

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is seeking some tips from the public to identify and locate, this suspect.

He was captured on surveillance video (appears to have night vision lenses) inside the Big Bend Electric building in Mesa early Thursday morning, February 9th. The images were captured around 3:30 AM.

Deputies say the suspect made off with about 200 pounds of scrap copper wire. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.