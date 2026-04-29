Spokane County Deputies arrested a man over the weekend after he did a rediculous and dangerous thing.

Convicted Felon Fires Gun in Direction of Busy Golf Course

April 26th, Deputies answered a witness call about a vehicle that was involved in at least one gunshot.

Around 9:35 AM, on North Waikiki Boulevard, the witness reported a Chevy Cobalt, with a man hanging out the window, displaying a firearm. The caller happened to be an off-duty Officer, who followed the vehicle.

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Near the Wandermere Golf Course in North Spokane, at least one shot was fired, as the Officer had heard it as he was driving.

The Witness-Caller was an Off-Duty Officer

Deputies pulled over the car, and the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Juan D. Grigsby, was found to be a convicted felon, and he was wearing an ankle monitor. He and the driver, 23-year-old Douglas M. Birdtail, were both taken into custody.

Grigsby and Birdtail were both jailed on charges of Drive-By Shooting, during a search, Deputies also found ammo in Grigsby's pocket.

No Injuries Reported From the Incident

The shot was presumably fired at or near the golf course, which was busy, however, a search of the area didn't turn up any evidence, casings, or damage. And no injuries were reported. The investigation continues.