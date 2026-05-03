For 40 years, 36 at their Columbia Center Boulevard location, Tom Kay and the Flower Farm have provided expert hands-on gardening and growing advice, and a wide variety of plants, flowers, vegetables and many other varieties. But now, they're facing relocation.

Developer Purchase Boots Flower Farm, Lost Their Lease

Raised in a farming family, and getting a degree in horticulture at Colorado State University, he became interested in greenhouses and flowers and other related plants.

Kay's family founded the Flower Farm in Pasco around 1990, then added the Kennewick location. Pasco closed in 20008 during the economic recession.

Kay is also the host along with his wife, of a popular Saturday morning flower and growing show on local radio station Newstalk870AM KFLD, after years of being on 610 KONA AM.

Now the Flower Farm is Facing Uncertain Future

For financial reasons, Kay was leasing a portion of the six acre parcel at 311 S. Columbia Center Boulevard. Over the years, the property owners sold to Fred's Appliance, then in 2018 Goodwill purchased another parcel for their new store.

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According to the Tri Cities Area Journal of Business, Clover Planning and Zoning LLC in December of 2025, submitted plans to the city to build a 7,500 square foot retail building holding a 4,100 square-foot convenience store with a drive through, five gas pumps and two additional retail spaces.

The Developers are said to be Sandeep and Sunanda Joshi, along with LCR Construction LLC. They own a variety of real estate and other businesses in the area.

Now Flower Farm Facing Massive Liquidation Sale

Kay says they are trying to sell as much inventory as possible before they have to vacate the property by May 30th.

According to Non-Stop Local (KNDU-TV) numerous customers interviewed at the store expressed dismay at the eviction, which is now Kay refers to it.

He and his wife have not ruled out relocating, but for now they need to sell as much as possible before the end of the month.