The violent kidnapping occured just over two years ago, now a Colville man is headed back to prison.

Man Gets 82 Months for Incident that Ended at Spokane Casino

Joseph Parisien was given 70 months for the kidnapping and an additional 12 months for prior parole violations.

On April 26 of 2024, Parisien and his "intimate partner" (as described by the US Attorney's Office of Eastern WA) were at the Spokane Tribal Casino in Airway Heights. When his partner left with another person, Parisien got a ride to the friend's home and assaulted his partner in the road outside the home.

Then He Was Driven Back to Casino With the Partner

After having knocked her to the ground and kicked her in the face, he forced her back inside the truck, and when they arrived at the Casino, he continued, according to the US Attorney's Office:

"After Parisien had forced her inside the truck, his intimate partner opened the door and attempted to flee across the parking lot. Parisien ran her down, ripped her to the ground, and then dragged her across a rocky median back to his truck, again by her hair."

He was tracked to a home in Spokane, then to a motel, before finally being located and arrested, and the intimate partner was rescued. The ordeal lasted the better part of two days.

He will also face a long period of post-prison supervision.