Most irrigation districts in our region have not yet released official closing dates for when final water will be delivered, but some are announcing gradual cutbacks on supplies.

South Columbia Basin Irrigation District Announces Water Cutback

The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District (SCBD) serves an area of about 223K acres, with 7,215 customers, ag and residential, in parts of Adams, Franklin and Grant Counties.

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They have announced beginning soon, they will be cutting water delivery days back from six to five days a week. Saturday deliveries will remain until the final shutdown, which the district will be October 19th, with final shutdown and canal draining starting October 21st.

When Are Other Districts Shutting Down?

So far Columbia Irrigation District and Kennewick Irrigation District have not announced formal end-of-season shutdown dates, Roza has not yet released a specific date either.

For any questions about your respective district, check their website. They're pretty good about posting shutdow dates.