Six kilos, or just over 13 pounds, of cocaine was seized during raids on a drug ring that was transporting the drugs from Seattle to Chelan County.

Homeland Security and Local Agencies Led the Investigation

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office, East Cascades SWAT and Homeland Security Investigations combined to uncover and take down the ring.

According to the CCSO, the joint operation was conducted on Wednesday, October 28th Jose Hernandez-Villegas, of SeaTac, and Alexis Mendoza, of Tacoma, were located and arrested for leading the operation.

The Arrests Happened During a Traffic Stop

A traffic stop was conducted on a suspect vehicle on State Route 2, Westbound, near School Street in Wenatchee. Two men in the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Chelan County Jail, and during the stop, the six kilos of drugs were located and taken.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office:

"Investigators developed probable cause to believe the two individuals were transporting cocaine from the Seattle area to Wenatchee where it was going to be sold. HSI contacted CCSO detectives, who assisted with the investigation."

Investigations Continue

No specifics were released, but it's believed this operation will continue, as will the investigation. Officials did not say how long the operation was ongoing before the arrests.