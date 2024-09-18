Coast Guard Releases Video Of Titan Submersible Wreckage

The US Coast Guard has released a video clip of the tail cone of the ill-fated Titan Submersible that imploded in the Atlantic Ocean last June, killing five people on board including the Founder and CEO of Oceangate, Stockton Rush.

The video is part of a series of hearings held by the USCG, in an effort to learn as much as possible about what led up to the Oceangate tragedy, and to issue recommendations to US and international agencies on how to avoid such disasters in the future.

The USCG has learned there were at least 100 reported or documented issues, ranging from safety to others, with the Everett-WA based Oceangate Submersible program.

The video, said experts, shows what's left of the tail cone or back of the submersible, which lost contact with its parent ship on the surface about two hours after beginning its descent last June 18th. This clip of the video is courtesy of Forbes.