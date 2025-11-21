Popular Clothing Maker’s Products Banned from US Over Allegations of Forced Labor

US Customs and Border Patrol has issued an order banning the importing of clothing from a certain popular manufacturer.

Firemount Group LLC is banned

November 18th, US Customs issued what's called a Withhold Release Order against the company, after an investigation revealed compelling evidence they are using forced labor.

Get our free mobile app

Firemount is based out of the offshore African nation of Mauritius, and uses mostly cotton fibers to make denim and related products. According to various financial reports the company reported an annual revenue of just over $94 million dollars last year.

Firemount Textiles has participated in a variety of European fashion shows and is growing in the US.

US Customs said in their report:

"This WRO, the fourth issued in 2025, and the first in Fiscal Year 2026, was issued due to violations of 19 U.S.C. §1307, the law prohibiting goods made with forced labor from entering the United States. When CBP has evidence indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor, the agency issues WROs to detain those shipments."

Customs listed the US Code that covers what is defined as forced labor:

“all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty for its nonperformance and for which the worker does not offer himself voluntarily.”

Customs says a wide variety of credible information sources were used to investigate, after receiving tips and leads about the company utilizing the practice.

The ban or Withhold Release Order will remain in effect until there is conclusive proof a company has discontinued forced labor practices. What percentage of their revenues are from US sales is not known.