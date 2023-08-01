Child Drowns in Pool at Family Gathering near Quincy

Area near home where incident occurred (Google street view) Area near home where incident occurred (Google street view) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information about a weekend drowning near Quincy.

11-year-old found unresponsive in a pool

Few specifics about what led up to the incident have been released, but Saturday afternoon, GCSO Deputies Quincy Fire Protection and Grant County Fire District 1 responded to a call at around 7:10 PM.

The units arrived at the location at Q Street Southeast, located just outside the Quincy city limits.

Get our free mobile app

EMS were told the victim, an 11-year-old boy, was found "unresponsive" in a pool at the home during a family gathering. Family and friends had started CPR until emergency units arrived. The boy was rushed to Quincy Valley Hospital, where unfortunately he was pronounced deceased.

The exact cause of death has not yet been released by Grant County authorities. The investigation continues.