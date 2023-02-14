CDC Adds COVID Vaccines to List of Recommended Child Shots

According to published reports, the CDC late last week added COVID vaccines to its recommended list of standard childhood vaccinations.

CDC recommends a shot and then a booster

According to the CDC, the following recommendation was made:

"Added COVID-19 vaccines, Priorix®, and 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV15) to the child and adolescent schedule"

In a published report from the Tribune 24-7, a group called the Children's Health Defense strongly opposed the move. Mary Holland, the Children's Health Defense President and general council, said this about the move:

"Given all that we have learned about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Covid-19 shots over the last two years, it is horrifying to see the CDC now recommend this as a routine shot to children..."

She and other critics say data compiled from the CDC's VAERS database (Vaccine Averse Event Reporting System) shows increasing numbers of health issues in children, teens, and young adults who have been vaccinated for COVID.

Last October, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Vaccine Practices (ACVP) overwhelmingly recommended the vaccines be added.

Get our free mobile app

A state may vary when it comes to its recommendations or even requirements for childhood vaccine policies, but many of them strictly follow the lead of the CDC.

Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, told the Trib 24-7 this is part of a movement to try to get mandatory COVID vaccines added to the lists children must get in order to attend school.

According to Trib24-7, here are the new COVID guidelines from the CDC:

"..the CDC recommends healthy children 6 months to 11 years old receive a primary series of two doses of the mRNA Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent Covid shots, followed by a booster of the bivalent shot."