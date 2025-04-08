CBC to Get Funding for New Construction, Facilities

Despite some of the budget battles going on in Olympia, legislators have allocated a sizeable amount of funding for the state's community college programs.

CBC to get funding for new projects

Columbia Basin College in Pasco will receive approximately $54 million in funds to build a new performing arts center, and more funding for student housing.

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, legislators had requested the $54 million for the new center, and CBC will also get $18 million for new student housing.

The new housing is slated to be built at the corner of 20th Ave. and Argent, and will join a growing number of student housing options for the school.

A number of other community colleges also got capital funding tor projects, 9 overall including CBC.