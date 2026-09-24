Thursday, September 24th, Columbia Basin College will 'officially' cut the ribbon on their latest student housing project. (this image shows it during construction phase in late summer).

New Hawks Landing Hall Will Open

The new housing facility has 160 rooms, and will double the school's on campus housing capacity. Located at 2108 West Argent on the edge of the campus, it features 160 single rooms and suites, study lounges, and easy access to on-campus support features.

Over the years, with CBC enrollment expanding steadily, Officials realized the need for more on-campus housing. More and more Northwest Junior Colleges are developing this feature, which for many years was only found at four-year schools.

With up and down housing availability in the Tri-Cities, this also makes it easier for students to have the option on living on campus instead of renting elsewhere.

The New Building Will Nearly Double Capacity

CBC opened its first such housing facility, the 126 'apartment' Sunhawk Hall, in 2017, it quickly filled up, and now Hawks Landing Hall will boost CBC's on-campus housing to between 286 and 316 beds.

The ribbon cutting and some tours of the new building will begin at 4 PM at CBC, with the entrance off Tech way on the north side of the campus. The formal address is 2108 West Agent Road.

The event is slated to last until 6PM and includes tours and light refreshments. The public is invited to attend and check out the growth of CBC.