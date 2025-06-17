Car vs. Minibike Results in Teen Driver’s Arrest in Richland

A Monday night crash off of Keene Road left a minibike rider with a leg injury, and a teen in custody. This is the general area of the crash.

The teen was using a vehicle without permission

Around 10:30 PM, Police were called to a parking lot by the Original Pancake House at 454 Keene Road about the collision between a car and a minibike.

The rider was in the parking lot, when the car turned in front of them and they collided. The teen apparently said he was using the car without father's permission and did not have a license, then he fled.

The rider was taken to the hospital for a leg injury, with help from Pasco PD's K-9 Unit, the teen was located and his parents cooperated with Officers.

The teen is facing likely charges for driving without a license, using a vehicle without permission, and hit-and-run.

RPD also reminded citizens there are only certain areas minibikes can be legally ridden, and many of these restrictions also apply to other cities: (from RPD)

"...Minibikes are not made for use on the roadway with other vehicles, nor are they allowed to be used on City of Richland property.

Minibikes are NOT ALLOWED on Bike Trails, Parks, or Parking Lots."

RPD did not say if the minibike rider was cited, per these restrictions.

