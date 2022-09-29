Business Owners? Say Goodbye to Facebook Car, Real Estate Listings

Business Owners? Say Goodbye to Facebook Car, Real Estate Listings

In January Facebook business pages will lose some features (Facebook)

Meta, or Facebook, has announced a significant change coming to its Marketplace in January 2023.

 No more business listings for vehicles, or real estate in the Marketplace

  According to Meta, information released Thursday, September 29th:

"Starting on January 30, 2023, Meta will no longer support the ability for all sellers to create vehicle and real estate/rentals listings using a Facebook business Page, along with the vehicles tab and manage inventory tab in markets where this feature is currently available."

Get our free mobile app

Facebook says free person-to-person vehicle and real estate listings will continue and they said the ability to reach people via ads will not change. So why kick out businesses?

According to Facebook:

 "We are simply changing how to distribute inventory."  That doesn't really answer anyone's questions.

According to Facebook, the affected markets will be:

  • "Vehicles: United States (US), Canada (CA), France (FR), United Kingdom (GB), Mexico (MX), Brazil (BR), Indonesia (ID), Germany (DE), Australia (AU)
  • Real Estate or Rentals: United States (US)"

So, perhaps some enterprising business owners will create newer 'personal' pages from which they can distribute their content via the Marketplace. The games of cat-and-mouse or whack-a-mole with Facebook continue.

 

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

 

 

 

Filed Under: facebook
Categories: Business, National News, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA