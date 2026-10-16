The suspect was captured and is being held in the King County Jail.

Cle Elum Burglary Suspect has a Long Rap Sheet

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office reports that a burglary suspect who broke into three businesses in Cle Elum also had many previous incidents.

October 1st. surveillance images and other evidence revealed two men broke into the facilities then fled in a vehicle. Using the surveillance footage as well as vehicle data, they were able to trace the car from Cle Elum, to another crime scene at a coffee shop at Snoqualmie Pass. Windows and doors were shattered, and cash and other items were taken.

KCSO And Other Agencies Able to Trace the Suspect

Kittitas Deputies, working with Pierce County and other Officers, determined one of the suspects was 43-year-old Timothy Thorn of Parkland, a suburb of Tacoma. The KCSO says he has a long record, 23 previous felony convictions and he was linked to numerous crimes in the Kirkland, Mercer Island, Shoreline, Woodinville, and the Redmond areas.

Cle Elum burglary suspect---KCSO Facebook Cle Elum burglary suspect---KCSO Facebook

The second suspect was also located and charges are being filed agains them as well. Thorn is facing, according to the KCSO, the following counts:

" multiple charges of burglary, theft, and malicious mischief related to the October 1 incidents."

He Is Being Extradited to Kittitas County

After being located and arrested, he's in the King County Jail awaiting a trip back to Kittitas County.