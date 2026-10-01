Imperial Beach is in the South Bay Region of San Diego, in fact, many years ago I got to visit there. It was also the site of 2 clever, but no so clever, illegal aliens.

Border Patrol Nails Would-Be 'Smugglers'

US Customs and Border Patrol-San Diego Sector posted a video of a recent interception of two illegals on jet skis.

It seems the two people came up with what they though was a clever idea. They rode up the coast from Mexico, then attempted to come ashore on Imperial Beach.

However, Border Patrol Was Waiting

CBP reports with the surge in patrols and staffing since the last 'election,' a lot more agents are even patrolling beaches in the region. As seen in the video, the two try to come ashore, then you see agents racing to the scene at high speed on four-wheelers.

The two were captured, taken to a detention center and sent back over the border. CBP said the two were apprehended following a pursuit into a nearby community, both had outstanding Mexican criminal records.

This is Nothing New, But...

CBP says it's not uncommon for smugglers to do this, sometimes it involves dropping off 'paid customers' who cough up anyhere from $5,000 to $12,000 to be brought over, sometimes it's even drug smugglers. Often, CBP agents pursue them, 'driving' them away from the beach toward other Officers who are waiting to ambush.

However, sometimes would-be illegals either get off their jet ski, or drop their passengers in heavy surf offshore, and some have nearly drowned.

(Video courtesy of US Customs and Border Patrol--San Diego Sector, on Facebook)

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