According to emails, Boeing says they need to "reset" their levels of production.

Boeing to Cut Five Percent of Commercial Airliner Workforce

Notices will begin to go out in December, and Boeing says the reductions are due to a change in production schedule.

Officials said they've made great strides in worker training, and investing in infrastructure and talent, they are still recovering from the damaging strike in the fall of 2024.

How Many Workers Will be Going?

According to various sources, Boeing has about 50,494 workers in its Commercial Airlines Division, these cuts will affected between about 2,500 and 2,600 workers, mostly in WA state. Some cuts will be made in Oregon, CA and Utah.

According to Sources, although the FAA certification of the 737-7 and 737-10 aircraft have seen production levels rise, they are still low enough--plus in other areas- to warrant the reductions. The cuts come a month after Boeing agreed to a new contract with workers, including a 10 percent pay increase.

So far, NO WARN Alert Yet from Employment Security

Company Officials had said they were adjusting production schedules and reducing production, a move that they said left the company in an overstaffed position.

Howeve, this fall, aircraft lessor Avalon ordered 140 single-aisle 737-10 aircraft, bringing their 737 backlog to over 240 airplanes.