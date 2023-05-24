Body of Man Missing Since April 13th Found in Remote Walla Walla County

WWCSO WWCSO loading...

A tragic end to a missing man report

Searchers find man's body in a remote area

A number of weeks ago we reported on the search for 47-year-old Guadalupe "Andy" Benevides that began after he was reported missing. The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office did not say who his last contact was, but he was last heard from on April 13th.

The search for his truck included remote areas of Columbia County (which borders Walla Walla County to the east) and extensive areas in WW County as well.

Authorities said his phone was pinged to try to determine his location, His last location appeared to be in western Columbia County, near Waitsburg. However, he nor his truck were found.

Then on Wednesday, May 24, The WWCSO released information that searchers were notified that a truck identical to Benevides' was spotted in a wheat field in a remote northern area the day before. Officials say the area was very remote, and located down inside a steep ravine.

Get our free mobile app

Human remains found with the vehicle were identified as being Benevides. The WWSCO did not disclose a cause of death but said so far foul play does not appear to be a factor. The investigation continues.