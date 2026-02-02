First New Gold Mine Approved for Oregon in Well Over 100 Years

Since 2025, US production and exploration for precious metals has increased significantly, with a series of Presidential Executive Orders. Copper, Gold, Lithium, and other metals are seeing an increase from new and stepped up mining efforts.

It's largely being done in the interest of national security, to help with 'clean' tech and other developments, and to decrease foreign dependence.

Bureau of Land Management Approves 1st 'New' Gold Mine in OR in over 100 years

Between WA and OR, the only 'new' gold mining operation in the last 100 years at least was in Okanogan County, where the Buckhorn Mine dredged for metals between 2008 and 2017. Now, BLM has approved the new Grassy Mountain Gold Mine near Vale, OR, in Malhuer County. It will be on site 469 acres big.

The plan is part of the new Federal FAST 41 permitting process.The mine is expected to yield at least 47,000 ounces of gold and 55,000 ounces of silver yearly, it will create at least 200 jobs, and result in $140 million economic activity for that area of Oregon.

The Bureau of Land Management released a statement that read in part about the project:

"Paramount Gold Nevada may develop an underground mine, dedicated mill, associated storage, and some existing roads will be upgraded to access the operation. Construction and processing will occur over 10 years followed by four years of reclamation and 20 years of monitoring."

Based on today's prices for precious metals, each year the mine will produce over $221 million in gold, and over $4 million in silver.

The information did not contain a specific date when the mine will go online.