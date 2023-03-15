Big Kennewick Auto Dealer Expanding to Pasco by 2024-25

A long-time Tri-City car dealer plans to expand with a second lot coming to West Pasco.

Overturf Motors will build a second location in West Pasco near Road 100

According to information in the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business as well as county records, the second Overturf location will be on St Thomas Drive, which is just south of I-182 in Pasco. St Thomas Drive runs from Road 100 or Broadmoor Boulevard, east towards the KOA RV Campground. Broadmoor RV is on St Thomas Drive, along with a handful of other businesses.

According to the Journal, Owner-Operator Doug Overturf cites growth as the need for expansion. The TCAJOB reports he said they have just about run out of room at their Columbia Drive location, and they have purchased a 3.21-acre parcel of land to expand.

Overturf began in downtown Kennewick, then moved to its present location on Columbia Drive in 1987. According to the Journal, sales records show Overturf sold a combined 562 Kia and Volkswagen models last year, in addition with the company's used car sales line.

Overturf hopes to have the new lot fully operational by 2024 or 2025 at the latest.