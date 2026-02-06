Fans of the Benton Franklin Fair are being treated to the return of the Sweethearts Bundtle.

Popular Valentine's Day gift Basket Returns

The Benton Franklin Fair has teamed with Nothing Bundt Cakes to offer this Valentines special, it consists of 2 mini bundt cakes (red velvet and white chocolate raspberry) 2 Fair Admission Tickets for the 2026 Fair, and and $20 in Fair Bucks good for food and beverages at the fair.

The price of the special is $64, last year they went fast. But you need to hurry, orders must be placed no later than February 12th.

Orders can be picked up between February 13 and 15th at Nothing Bundt Cakes at 110 Gage Boulevard Richland.

Orders can be placed at the BF Fair Website--click here.