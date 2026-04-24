The event is in person only, no phone or online sales.

One-Day BF Fair Sale Saturday April 25th

From 8AM to 8PM at the Kennewick Ranch and Home, the Benton Franklin Fair will have it's lowest carnival wristband prices of the year, but only Saturday.

The event will give fairgoers a chance to grab their carnival ride bands at a substantial savings. The bands will sell for $30, $15 off the regular price.

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The BF Fair emphasized this is in-person only, no phone or online sales, but with it running from 8 AM to 8 PM, they anticipate fairgoers will have a good chance to get them.

Customers who purchase during this sale will receive a voucher that they take to any Davis Shows Carnival Ticket Booth to redeem the actual wristbands at the fair this coming August, during the week of August 25-29.

The event will be at the Kennewick Ranch and Home, at 845 North Columbia Center Boulevard.