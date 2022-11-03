Benton, Franklin Counties Get Some of $5.2M Youth Homeless Funding

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Walla Walla and Yakima, will get HUD money for youth homeless programs.

$5.2 million grant from Housing and Urban Development

According to the DOC:

"Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston, Walla Walla, Whatcom and Yakima counties will benefit from the state grant. Local planning processes will identify specific projects and then communities will apply for housing and services dollars to support them."

The money will go towards a variety of programs aimed at curbing youth homelessness,, according to the Department of Commerce:

"The funding through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a wide range of programs aimed at ending youth homelessness, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes."

However, DOC and HUD have not yet provided a specific breakdown of how much funding will be allocated for each county.

