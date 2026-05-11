Abandoned animals are, sadly, nothing new in our region, or the state or the nation. But some are more heinous that others.

Abandoned Dog Wanders at Least Six Miles, Say Officials

According to the West Richland Animal Control, this dog, nicknamed Shadow, was picked up by a citizen near Ruppert Road and Van Giesen, and brough to them over the weekend.

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Animal Control says after some investigating, it is believed this dog was dumped on Snively Road, we've included a map with approximate location. Snively runs along part of SR 240 in the Horn Rapids area. It's believed he began his trek a little further NW than on the map.

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Based on the information from Animal Control, the dog traveled (mostly at night) at least six miles before the citizen saw them and decided to pick them up.

Shadow was Exhausted, and Covered in Ticks

The dog, said officials was exhausted, and dirty, as well as being covered in ticks. A six mile trek is pretty substantial for a dog in a short period of time.

Animal Control is urging anyone who may have camera footage in the Snively Road area to report, or anyone else with information, to reach out at 509-967-7112.

Animal Control says he's a very well-behaved dog, he's now recoving, having been fed, watered and bathed to get rid of the ticks.

Penalties for Animal Cruelty and Abandonment are Felonies

The RCW, revsied code of WA, includes abandonment of any animal as part of its list of cruelty, and can result in fines up of $5,000 and even in some extreme cases, jail time.