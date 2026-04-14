The tech first emerged four years ago, and after some significant breakthroughs and improvements, what was one considered a time-consuming gimmick is now being used by thousands of professionals.

Expert Says AI-Generated Headshots Can Send the Wrong Message

Noted photgrapher and nationally recognized expert Chris Gillett is issuing warnings about the reliance on AI to 'spice' or spruce up business profile pictures.

Gillett has worked with many famous attorneys, business leaders and other major personalities to create their profile picture and project the image they want.

He believes the flood of AI business photos is quietly, but significantly triggering an unwanted behavior: instant distrust.

Why Are These AI-Assisted Photos Backfiring?

Gillett is not only a photographer, but an expression expert, meaning he can read faces and reactions much more easily than most. He says the negative reaction to an AI-generated photo is very subtle and perhaps not rational, but it's instant. And, it's real.

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The human eye and brain sub-consciously pick up on subtle clues from AI-enhanced photos, when they are too polished, too symmetrical, or too perfect, people don't analyze, they "disengage."

He believes a headshot (in the business and job world especially) is not branding, but a signal. An AI-generated photo is often presumed to be an indicator of low effort, or lack of authenticity. People assume it will filter into how you show up, work and communicate.

According to Gillett:

“If your digital handshake is fake, what does that say about you? I had someone reach out to me on LinkedIn and I couldn’t shake the feeling they weren’t real. Nothing was obviously wrong. It just felt off. So I moved on.”

The issue isn't a 'bad' image, but it's too perfect. As Gillett says, it pushes them into an area where trust breaks down. He believes in hiring, client relationships, and business development it can mean the difference between engagement and rejection.

He also says, "people don't study your photograph, they react to it."

It's a precautionary tale about thinking an AI-generated version of your image is better than the 'real' one, perhaps with a few wrinkles or crows feet and all.