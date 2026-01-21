Robotic AI Farming In Washington State Closer Than You Think

Could AI play bigger roles in WA Farming soon?

AI Assisted Farming Grows in WA

The publicly-funded Washington Academy of Sciences is leading a program called Growing With AI, designed to help boost farm production using Artificial Intelliglence.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture also supports the program, which is designed to find ways for AI to increase productivity, and help curb rising costs.

Labor shortages, supply chain and weather issues, and other costs are putting more stress on farmers. AI is already being used especially in weather data, to help predict more accurate forecasts, which helps farmers during planting and harvesting seasons.

According to Geekwire, many in the ag tech industry believe they and farmers are similar in that they both press on to find ways to better solve problems and push through barriers.

AI is ready to take some new steps with equipment. Geekwire reports a company that is based out of Seattle, Carbon Robotics, has a manufacturing plant in Richland as well. They have developed an AI-assisted laser weeding machine ad adaptations that can perform other related duties.

Some in the tech industry believe the Federal government, especially the USDA, needs to more heavily invest or support AI for the ag industry. They say doing so would help increase a more robust food supply system in the US, and decrease foreign dependence in many areas.